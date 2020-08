HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police is responding to a crash involving a single vehicle in the area of Eastgate and Warm Springs Roads.

It happened Tuesday morning, around 8:45 a.m.

Officials say motorists should expect traffic delays as Eastgate is closed from Auto Show Drive to Commercial Way.

Henderson Police are currently investigating a single vehicle accident.



Please avoid the area of Eastgate Rd between Commercial Way and Auto Show Dr.



Expect delays as the road will be closed for 2-3 hours. pic.twitter.com/fMJFSM4HZu — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) August 11, 2020

They are asking drivers to avoid the area.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.