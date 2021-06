LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A tractor trailer crash at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in the Moapa Valley northeast of Las Vegas.

All lanes were reopened by 7:30 a.m.

The crash happened near the exit to State Highway 169 between Las Vegas and Mesquite. The truck crashed in the center median.

No more information about the crash is currently available at this time.