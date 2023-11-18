LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas airport connector was closed, and traffic in the area stopped Saturday after a crash.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials, a crash on the Harry Reid International Airport Connector had closed all northbound lanes and blocked traffic Saturday evening.

Officials say three vehicles were involved in the crash in the northbound lanes, one of which rolled over. The driver police say was at fault fled the scene before officers arrived. Only minor injuries were reported and no one was hospitalized.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., at least one of the lanes of the northbound airport connector had reopened, and traffic was slowly trickling through. Travelers were advised to allow for extra time when heading to the Las Vegas airport on Saturday evening.