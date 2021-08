LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fatal crash involving a pedestrian has closed the intersection of Eastern and Sahara avenues.

Las Vegas police say a pedestrian was hit by a motor home near the intersection Saturday afternoon.

The Regional Transportation Commission is asking motorists to use other routes.

#FASTALERT 1:01 PM, Aug 07 2021

Crash Eastern Ave NB At Sahara Avenue

Intersection blocked all directions

Expect delays

Use other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) August 7, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.