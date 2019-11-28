UPDATE: Mother dies after DUI crash Thanksgiving morning; intersection at Russell and Durango closed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says a mother is dead after an impaired driver crashed into her car in the southwest valley Thursday morning. The fatal crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at Russell and Durango. The intersection is closed in all directions at this time.

Metro tells 8 News Now that a mother and her 12-year-old daughter were in their Nissan Sentra at a red light, about to proceed southbound on Durango at the intersection. When the light turned green, the Sentra entered the intersection and the impaired suspect, who was traveling westbound on Russell failed to stop, t-boning the Sentra.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect was transported to UMC with minor injuries. According to officials, the victim’s 12-year-old daughter got out of the vehicle and was transported to the hospital by family for precaution.

In a press conference on Thursday, Metro said the suspect was leaving a friend’s house and heading home. Officials say the suspect’s PBT, portable breath test, was double the legal limit.

Police stress to valley residents to always make a plan to get home safely from any party or outing.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

This is the 93rd fatality in the City of Las Vegas, according to LVMPD.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.