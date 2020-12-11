UPDATE: All lanes open after crash closes eastbound Desert Inn overpass at I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All lanes are open on the Desert Inn bridge over Interstate 15 after police responded to the scene of a crash Friday morning.
A crash early Friday closed eastbound lanes, but a tweet from the RTC of Southern Nevada indicates all lanes have now reopened.
Police were diverting drivers to Highland Drive before the eastbound lanes reopened.
The two-vehicle crash did not involve serious injuries, police said.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Traffic Bureau is on scene handling the investigation.