LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a crash in the east valley that left two people in critical condition.

According to police, two people were riding a single bicycle when they were struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Charleston and Nellis Boulevards,

The two were sent to the hospital, and remain in critical, but stable condition, police said.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC), the intersection of Charleston and Nellis Boulevards is blocked.

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes while police investigate this incident.

No additional information has been provided. Check back for updates.