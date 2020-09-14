UPDATE: Crash involving bicyclist closes Durango, Sahara intersection

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The intersection of Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive is closed to traffic due to a serious crash involving a bicyclist Monday morning.

According to Metro Police, the crash involved a driver in a Nissan pickup truck and a bicyclist and happened around 6:47 a.m. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Due to the seriousness of the crash, the intersection is expected to be closed for hours as police conduct an investigation.

8 NewsNow’s Traffic Anchor Nathan Tannenbaum has some detour suggestions to avoid the closure and delays.