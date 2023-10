LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to a crash Thursday night that closed a portion of U.S. 95.

The crash occurred on the U.S. 95 at mile marker 56, NCSO said.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police investigate crash on U.S. 95 near mile marker 56 on Oct. 19, 2023 (NCSO)

Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police investigate crash on U.S. 95 near mile marker 56 on Oct. 19, 2023 (NCSO)

Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police investigate crash on U.S. 95 near mile marker 56 on Oct. 19, 2023 (NCSO)

Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police investigate crash on U.S. 95 near mile marker 56 on Oct. 19, 2023 (NCSO)

U.S. 95 will be closed between North Valley View Boulevard and Airport Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.