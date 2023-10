LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash in the central Las Vegas valley has caused major delays and several lanes to close on the U.S. 95.

The crash occurred on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. on the U.S. 95 northbound at the I-15 southbound ramp, according to RTC Southern Nevada.

Crash on U.S. 95 at I-15 causes lane closures on Oct. 18, 2023 (RTC)

As of 6:20 p.m., the U.S. 95 northbound is closed at the I-15. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and prepare for major delays.