LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southbound lanes on the I-15 are closed due to a crash in the central Las Vegas valley.

According to RTC Southern Nevada, the crash happened Saturday evening on the I-15 southbound after Charleston Boulevard.

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said all southbound lanes on the I-15 are closed at Charleston and traffic is being diverted off of Blue Diamond Road.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible, NSP said.