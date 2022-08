LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on southbound I-15 at Cheyenne Avenue Thursday morning is blocking all lanes except for the far right lane, causing congestion on the road.

A crash on I-15 at Cheyenne blocked most traffic Thursday morning 8/4/22.

Traffic cameras near the scene appeared to show a big-rig cab separated from a trailer and flipped onto its side.

This is a developing story.