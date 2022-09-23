LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash in the northwest valley Friday morning has left a motorcyclist dead, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

The crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle was reported just before 10 a.m. on southbound Hualapai Way at Centennial Parkway.

Centennial is closed in both directions and Hualapai is closed from northbound 215 to Centennial. Drivers should avoid the area and plan other routes.

The closure will be extended while Metro’s traffic bureau investigates, police said.

This was the second crash involving a motorcycle and a truck on Las Vegas valley roads Friday morning. A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash on Flamingo and Sandhill roads at around 4:35 a.m.

No other details have been released.