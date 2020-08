LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some Las Vegas valley residents are without power after a crash Friday morning on Valley View Boulevard and Twain Avenue.

The car crashed into a power pole around 4:15 a.m. and more than 1,200 customers are without power, according to NV Energy. The power is expected to be restored later today.

Valley View is closed between Twain and Spring Mountain road.

Valley View will be closed between Spring Mountain and Twain while our crews repair damage to our equipment caused by a vehicle hitting our pole. This work is expected to take most of the day. We apologize for the inconvenience. — NV Energy (@NVEnergy) August 7, 2020

There is no word yet on the driver’s condition.