LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–A person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run near Charleston and Decatur Boulevard, police say.

On Friday around 7:13 p.m., Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a crash with a reported injury in the 1300 block of Decatur Boulevard.

Police say a sedan hit the pedestrian and then left the scene.

The crash is said to have happened at the Olive Garden on Decatur and Charleston Boulevard.

As of 7:56 p.m., there is heavy police activity in the area and they have closed off Decatur from Fair Center to Oakey. Decatur going northbound has one lane closed from Oakey to Fair Center.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.