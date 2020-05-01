Crane flies spotted across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’ve been outside lately you may have noticed some bugs flying around that look like large mosquitos. These are called crane flies, and they seem to be everywhere right now.

Joey Toth with Pitbull Pest Control has been getting lots of calls lately about these flying bugs.

“They’re harmless pests, they’re a nuisance pest,” Toth said. “They’re mainly a turf pest, at least that’s where they originate from. You’ll find them on the outsides of your house, flying around the inside of your home usually stuck to a wall.”

Crane flies don’t bite, and they don’t cause any damage to your home or garden. The larva, however, originates in the soil or turf outside, and can chew on it.

While crane flies are being spotted across the valley, they’re mainly attracted to large, grassy areas.

“It’s going to be areas with more mature landscaping, more mature grass,” Toth said.

Toth tells me, this is a common time of year to see a surge in crane flies because of the recent wet weather. He says with water comes the bugs.

“We’re noticing them more right now because we’re home, right? So we’re home all the time and we’re seeing them more,” Toth said.

Once the heat becomes more consistent, Toth says the calls and sightings will drop off. In the meantime, he suggests people keep their doors and windows closed, or make sure you have a tight fitting screen.

Pest control professionals can also do a residual chemical application on your home, while landscapers can apply it to the turf and grass to cut down on larva.