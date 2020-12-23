Cram Middle School men’s choir performs ‘Sing We Now’ virtually

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Teachers and students have found unique ways to make sure their annual holiday concerts continue.

We bring you Brian and Teri Cram Middle School men’s choir, performing “Sing We Now” virtually! Amberlee Udy directs.

