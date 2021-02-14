Craig Ranch Regional Park closes after wind causes damage to trees, playgrounds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas is closed Sunday after winds caused damage to trees and other areas of the park Saturday night.

Gates were locked and security was turning people away at entrances.

As many as 30 trees were down or damaged, security said. There was also damage to playgrounds, dog parks and pavement inside the park.

It will be closed at least through Sunday.

8 News Now has reached out to Clark County and the City of Las Vegas to see if any other parks are closed due to damage from Saturday’s storm.