LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $21 million road reconstruction project will have crews working on nine roads in Las Vegas this year, with work expected to continue through November 2024.

The Las Vegas Public Works Department describes the work as an “arterial reconstruction program” that will involve repairs to pavement, medians, curbs and gutters along some of the valley’s busiest roads. Work began in November. The segments — 19 miles of roadway in all — are: