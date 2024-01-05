LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $21 million road reconstruction project will have crews working on nine roads in Las Vegas this year, with work expected to continue through November 2024.
The Las Vegas Public Works Department describes the work as an “arterial reconstruction program” that will involve repairs to pavement, medians, curbs and gutters along some of the valley’s busiest roads. Work began in November. The segments — 19 miles of roadway in all — are:
- Buffalo Drive, from Sahara Avenue to Charleston Boulevard
- Craig Road, from Buffalo to U.S. 95
- Jones Boulevard, from Lone Mountain Road to Horse Drive
- Owens Avenue, from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Interstate 15
- Rainbow Boulevard, from U.S. 95 to Smoke Ranch Road
- Vegas Drive, from Durango Road to Rainbow
- Washington Avenue, from Sandhill Road to Nellis Boulevard
- Tenaya Way, from Cheyenne Avenue to Craig
- Tenaya, from Lake Mead Boulevard to Washington
- St. Louis Avenue, from Paradise Road to Boulder Highway