You can sign up for free CPR training

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CPR was vital in saving Buffalo Bills safety Dumar Hamlin when he collapsed during Monday’s NFL game.

CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is a basic life-saving skill that can be easily learned.

If you are interested in learning CPR, you can get in-person, hands-on training for CPR, AED, and emergency bleeding control with First Six Community Lifesaver Training this weekend.

The training takes place at the Henderson Fire Training Center at 401 Parkson Road on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You can click here to register for the training.