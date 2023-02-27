A large coyote was seen near the Richard Tam Alumni Center on the UNLV campus Monday morning. Feb. 27, 2023 (Photo: Michael Kagan)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A single coyote was spotted wandering on a sidewalk on the campus of UNLV Monday morning.

UNLV police said multiple people called between approximately 9 and 11 a.m. to report the animal on campus. University employee Michael Kagan saw the coyote this morning near the Richard Tam Alumni Center which is located along Maryland Parkway and was able to snap a couple of photos.

Assistant Director of University Police Services, Arnold Vasquez said officers were notified of the animal on campus but did not respond since the animal was not posing a direct threat to the public.

Vasquez added that anyone who sees a wild animal such as a coyote on campus should still call the police so officers are aware of where one has been seen. Vasquez also said it’s important that people are always aware of their surroundings while walking on campus and if a coyote is spotted do not approach the animal and do not feed the animal.

A large coyote was seen near the Richard Tam Alumni Center on the UNLV campus Monday morning. Feb. 27, 2023 (Photo: Michael Kagan)

While unconfirmed, there have been some social media posts over the last month with people seeing a coyote or several coyotes on or near the Las Vegas Strip.

The Strip is less than two miles west of the Alumni Center.