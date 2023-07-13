LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the precipice of a new school year, many families have questions as educational institutions prepare to welcome students. Officials from Cox say they hope to help.

Cox’s Back to School Fair is described as a “school-readiness event.” It includes an immunization clinic and opportunities to ask representatives from the Clark County School District questions on registration, learning opportunities, and enrollment, among other topics.

Photo of the Cox Back to School Fair | Image provided by Cox

Organizers say the event will feature more than 30 booths, including those dedicated to CCSD and area non-profit organizations.

“We thought we’d bring all the resources together for parents to get all questions answered whether it be about transportation, school lunches, or after-school care,” said Stephanie Stallworth, Director of Public Affairs at Cox Communications in Las Vegas.

A promotion is offered where the first 500 students at each event will receive a clear backpack. The giveaway is valid while supplies last, the organization said.

The 2023 Cox Back to School Fairs will be at the following locations and times:

THE BOULEVARD MALL

Saturday, July 15

11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Immunizations will be available on-site GALLERIA AT SUNSET

Saturday, July 22

11:00 am to 3:00 pm MEADOWS MALL

Saturday, July 29

11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Immunizations will be available on-site DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN

Saturday, August 5

9:00 am to 1:00 pm

More information on other events is available on the Cox Knowledge College website.