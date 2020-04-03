Cox Media offering free television advertising to local restaurants amid COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cox Media, the advertising sales division of Cox Communications announced April 3 that it is offering free television advertising to local restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know this is a challenging time for our local restaurants and we want to help,” said Tonya Ruby, Vice President of Cox Media, Las Vegas.

“This is an opportunity to support restaurants who have shifted their focus to delivery and takeout services and help get their message out to our Southern Nevada community,” added Ruby.

Interested restaurant owners can visit CoxMediaAds.com or call 702-823-1801 to sign up.

“It’s important for us as a company and as individuals to support our community and our many local restaurants while we wait for a time when we can dine-in once again,” said Tonya Ruby.

Cox Media says there is no purchase requirement for this advertising offering and it is based on availability.