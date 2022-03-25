LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cox Communications is experiencing a major outage in the Las Vegas valley.

According to Downdetector, which is a website that tracks outages, Cox began have problems around 7 a.m. with its internet and phone services. By 8 a.m., nearly 7,000 people had reported Cox outages to Downdetector.

Customer Stephanie Panepinto said in a tweet to Downdetector, “I work from home and the internet is completely out. I cannot get ahold of anyone or the phone lines would keep ringing.”

Another customer, Luci, tweeted, “Lights flickered around 7:15 am and internet went out in 89166.”

Cox’s website is also down and can’t be accessed.

Downdetector is also reporting outages with Cox in Southern California and Arizona.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.