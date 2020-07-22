Cox Communications offering 2 months free internet to new, qualifying families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cox Communications is offering two months of free internet service to help families across the valley as kids begin the school year with online learning.

The Clark County School District’s Board of Trustees decided in an unanimous 7-0 vote Tuesday night to begin the next academic year with full-time digital learning.

Because of this new normal, Cox is offering the company’s low-cost internet, for two months at no cost under their program “Connect2Compete.”

New customers must sign up between July 21 and September 30 for free service, which also includes free technical support, Cox stated in a news release.

The Cox Connect2Compete program is available to families who:

have at least one child that is a K-12 student at home

participate in one of these government subsidies programs: The National School Lunch Program, SNAP, TANF, Head Start, WIC, LIHEAP, or Public Housing

“We’re focused on removing barriers so all kids can advance in this environment,” Pat Esser, president and chief executive officer of Cox Communications said. “The internet levels the playing field and there are kids that need us now more than ever.”

Cox’s Connect2Compete program includes:

2 months of free Connect2Compete service and remote desktop and phone support through Cox Complete Care for eligible new customers who apply between July 21 and September 30, $9.95/month thereafter

Student and family access to the Cox Digital Academy, which provides computer literacy training and educational resources for students

Free WiFi modem rental

Access to over 3M+ Cox Hotspots nationwide

Cox also has an online learning platform, called the Digital Academy, which is full of computer literacy tips, educational videos, tutorials and interactive games.

Families can qualify for Connect2Compete their mobile device or desktop by clicking HERE.

To help parents help their children learn from home, Cox has provided several tips and resources available on the company’s content hub converge. Click HERE to learn more.