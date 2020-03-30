Cox Communications donates 5K protective shoe coverings to UMC

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — University Medical Center workers received a much needed donation of 5,000 protective shoe covers.

Cox Communications donated the shoe covers on Friday in a hand off that took place near the hospital.

“Cox is a critical services provider and is working to support its customers and Southern Nevada community as effectively and safely as possible,” said Cox Las Vegas Vice President and Market Leader Michael Bolognini. “We’re proud to support the Governor’s Covid-19 Response, Relief & Recovery Task Force and remain committed to providing a world-class network that enables us to connect to work, home, school, services, family and friends during this unprecedented time.”

Cox Las Vegas did not need the shoe covers because the company is currently providing technical support for its customers without entering the home. Work outside homes continues as usual.

“As the world-class health care professionals at UMC deliver Nevada’s highest level of care amid this unprecedented public health crisis, our team continues to find strength in the compassion and generosity of our community,” said UMC CEO Mason VanHouweling. “Thank you to Cox Communications for supporting UMC’s ongoing efforts to prepare for any potential future influx of patients.”

PPE items in demand include disposable gowns, gloves, hand sanitizer, lab/clinical coats, medical safety googles/eye protection, N95 respirator masks, surgical masks, scrub caps and shoe covers.