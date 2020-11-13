Cox Communications donates $100,000 to Salvation Army, 100 frozen turkeys given to families in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cox Communications presented a $100,000 donation and 100 frozen turkeys to The Salvation Army to help the nonprofit provide support to Southern Nevada families in need.

The donation presentation took place Friday, Nov. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at The Salvation Army on 35 W. Owens Avenue. Salvation Army board member and Cox VP of Technology, David Diers, was joined by The Salvation Army’s Clark County Coordinators Captains Anthony and Lisa Barnes.

“Through the generosity of the James M. Cox Foundation, we’re able to provide $100,000 to The Salvation Army to help provide food, shelter and support to those most in need in our community,” said Diers.

“The frozen turkeys will be the centerpiece of a food distribution event planned on Saturday, Nov. 21,” added Diers.

WATCH LIVE 8 NEWS NOW COVERAGE:

“Cox has been an amazing community partner of The Salvation Army for years, and we are extremely grateful for their support, especially this holiday season with so many facing food and housing insecurity due to the pandemic,” said Captain Anthony Barnes.