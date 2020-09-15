Cox Communications celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring four Southern Nevadans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cox Communications is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15 to October 15, by honoring four Southern Nevadans who are making a difference in the community.

Honorees include:

Nevada Senator Yvanna Cancela

Principal Darlin Delgado , East Career and Technical Academy

, East Career and Technical Academy Nileen Knoke , Cox Director of Human Resources

, Cox Director of Human Resources Juan Salinas, Salvation Army Director of Social Services

“We’re proud to recognize these Latina and Hispanic individuals who are making a difference in Southern Nevada,” said Cox VP and Market Leader Michael F. Bolognini.

Senator Yvanna Cancela

Senator Yvanna Cancela is Co-Majority Whip of the Nevada Senate, the first Latina elected to the Nevada Senate and daughter of Cuban immigrants. She represents District 10 in east Las Vegas where 52.5 percent of the population is Hispanic or Latino, serves as Executive Director of the Immigrant Workers Citizen Project, and on the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force.

Darlin Delgado is principal at East Career and Technical Academy

Darlin Delgado is principal at East Career and Technical Academy, a Title 1 school with a 100 percent graduation rate and student population that is nearly 75 percent Hispanic. Principal Delgado immigrated from El Salvador to Las Vegas as a child and is a proud graduate of Clark County schools. She previously served as Principal of Clark County School District’s Nevada Learning Academy.

Juan Salinas is director of social services for The Salvation Army

Juan Salinas is director of social services for The Salvation Army where he offers a voice of hope for struggling Spanish-, and English-speaking families and individuals and serves as a community representative. The Salvation Army has been a part of Salinas’ life since his childhood in Laredo, Texas, providing both a path and a purpose that led him to Southern Nevada more than two decades ago.

Nileen Knoke is director of human resources at Cox Las Vegas

Nileen Knoke is director of human resources at Cox Las Vegas, providing leadership and guidance to more than 1,600 employees in Las Vegas and support throughout the company’s Southwest region. A native of Puerto Rico, Nileen serves on the board of directors for Communities In Schools and Chicanos Por La Causa.

Cox has donated $1,000 each to Communities In Schools, Leaders in Training, Project 150 and The Salvation Army on behalf of the honorees. In addition, public service announcements featuring each will run on Cox channels through October 15.