Cox Charities Young Scientist Center opens at Las Vegas Natural History Museum

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Natural History Museum celebrated the completion of the Cox Charities Young Scientist Center with a ribbon-cutting and a tour of the interactive experience.

The Cox Charities Young Scientist Center features a new hands-on exhibit, allowing dinosaur enthusiasts of all ages to draw their own prehistoric creature and watch it come to life on a digital projection screen.

Earlier this fall the Las Vegas Natural History Museum was one of two nonprofit organizations that received a $25,000 donation at the Cox Charities Golf Tournament.

The opening of the exhibit brought out members of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce, Henderson Chamber of Commerce and Cox Charities.

“We are very thankful for the support of Cox Charities,” said Marilyn Gillespie, Executive Director of the Las Vegas Natural History Museum.

“Their generosity to the Museum and continued partnership is incredibly meaningful to us and to the Las Vegas community,” added Gillespie.

Cox Charities is the philanthropic giving arm of Cox Communications, Las Vegas. It is an employee-driven and community-resourced giving initiative that provides annual competitive grants to nonprofit agencies in Southern Nevada.

“We are overjoyed to fund the creation of the Cox Charities Young Scientist Center through our annual grants,” said Stephanie Stallworth, Director of Public Affairs for Cox Communications.

“We hope this hands-on learning exhibit inspires more young people to explore science and technology as a career path,” added Stallworth.