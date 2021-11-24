Cowboy Christmas returns with unique gifts, entertainment at Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If it’s rodeo time, it’s Cowboy Christmas time.

The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas will open one day earlier with a special tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. on Dec. 1, kicking off the holiday shopping fest at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman will be on hand for the tree lighting, along with other dignitaries.

Cowboy Christmas — the official gift show of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — offers free admission to more than 350 exhibitors from across the country. The show features unique products including custom-made jewelry, western wear, boots and spurs, furniture, original art, handmade crafts and home goods. The show is open Dec. 2 through Dec. 11, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

After the tree lighting ceremony, the following activities will take place:

5:30 p.m. – Shane Minor plays a set at the Ariat Rodeo Live Stage

6 p.m. – Rockin’ Rodeo Runway presented by Boot Barn fashion show at Booth 1831

6:30 p.m. – Drake Milligan plays a set at the Ariat Rodeo Live Stage

7 p.m. – Bullfighters Only at the Wrangler Rodeo Arena

7:30 pm – Easton Corbin plays a set at the Ariat Rodeo Live Stage

For more information on the Wrangler NFR and Cowboy Christmas, please visit www.NFRexperience.com or through social media at /LasVegasNFR and use #WranglerNFR.