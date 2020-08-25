Cowboy Christmas 2020 gift show canceled in Las Vegas amid pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 2020 not being able to host attendees due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Las Vegas Events (LVE) announced today that Cowboy Christmas will not be held Dec. 3 through Dec. 12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Refunds will be offered to all exhibitors.

While it is unfortunate that Las Vegas is unable to host the #WranglerNFR with fans in 2020, we would like to get your feedback on the PRCA's plans for potentially hosting in another destination.



TAKE THE SURVEY HEREhttps://t.co/fHr4HtKER6 pic.twitter.com/BvBmaZd549 — Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (@LasVegasNFR) August 21, 2020

Cowboy Christmas, the only official gift show of the Wrangler NFR, typically runs concurrently with the rodeo and has a total annual attendance of more than 250,000.

The official gift show of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo has been held annually in Las Vegas since 1986.

Photo: Las Vegas Events

On Aug. 19, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) announced that a final decision would be made on the location of the Wrangler NFR by Sept. 30.

If the Wrangler NFR was held in another destination, Cowboy Christmas could have been hosted in that location as well, according to LVE.

The Cowboy Christmas gift show is one of the most popular events of the Wrangler NFR in Las Vegas. Cowboy Christmas has grown into a 440,000-square-foot shopping and interactive experience.

With more than 350 exhibitors from across the United States, Cowboy Christmas caters to the Western lifestyle and includes live entertainment, specialty food and beverage and exhibits.

For more information on Cowboy Christmas and the Wrangler NFR, please visit the website: www.NFRexperience.com.