LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To celebrate the end of the school year, Cowabunga Vegas Waterparks will be rewarding students for their outstanding academic achievements during the school year with a special promotion.

The promotion, Great Grades Days, will take place from May 22 to May 25.

Cowabunga Bay and Cowabunga Canyon will have four days of free admission for students who present their most recent report card with at least three “A” grades at either park gate.

“We understand the importance of celebrating academic success and wanted to create an exciting experience for students who excelled in their studies,” said Cade Vereen, Regional General Manager of Cowabunga Vegas. “Great Grades Days provide a fun-filled day at our waterparks, as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication.”

Parents and other guests can also participate in Great Grades Days with a special discounted admission price of $19.99. These tickets must be purchased on the Cowabunga Vegas website.

The waterparks will be open at these times:

Cowabunga Bay:

Monday, May 22: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23 to Wednesday, May 25: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cowabunga Canyon:

Monday, May 22: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23 to Wednesday, May 24: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 25: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Cowabunga Bay is located at 900 W Galleria Drive and Cowabunga Canyon can be found at 7055 S. Apache Road.