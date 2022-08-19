LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cowabunga Vegas is rewarding good grades with free swimming.

Cowabunga Bay in Henderson and Cowabunga Canyon in Summerville will be hosting Great Grades Days between August 23 and August 25. This is an effort to reward kids for their accomplishments in the classroom during the 2021-2022 school year.

During those three days, kids can enjoy free admission at either park by simply bringing their most recent report card with 3 A’s on it to the gate.

Parents and other guests can enjoy either waterpark for just $19.99 during the Great Grades Day promotion. Park hours each day are from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cowabunga Bay is located in Henderson at 900 W Galleria Drive. Cowabunga Canyon is located in Summerville at 7055 S. Apache Road near Warm Springs Road.