LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are now two Cowabunga waterparks in the Las Vegas valley. It was announced Friday the name of Wet ‘n’ Wild will change to Cowabunga Canyon.

The two companies agreed to merge last year but waited until now to make a name change.

The former Wet ‘n’ Wild site is now called Cowabunga Canyon. (KLAS-TV)

Cowabunga Bay opened in 2014 and is located in Henderson on Galleria Drive and will open on March 27. Cowabunga Canyon, which opened as Wet ‘n’ Wild in 2013, is located on Fort Apache Road in southwest Las Vegas and will open during Memorial Day weekend.

Visitors will be able to use a season pass to enter both water parks.

Company representatives said they will need to hire 1,000 workers to fill open positions.