LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The newly named Cowabunga Canyon in southwest Las Vegas is planning to open May 26 following multi-million dollar improvements to the water park.

Cowabunga Canyon, formerly known as Wet ‘n Wild, has been transformed into a “wild west canyon” and over 25 attractions have been renamed to reflect the new changes.

The water park has also upgraded the mechanical systems of several attractions, doubled its employee base, and implemented all-new training programs.

Cowabunga Canyon season passholders will be able to enjoy unlimited admission at the nearby Cowabunga Bay in Henderson.

Passholders will also save with free parking at both parks, priority early entry, cashless pay wristbands, 15% off food, non-alcoholic drinks, and retail purchases, and discounted guest tickets.

The water park is located at 7055 S. Fort Apache Road near Warm Springs road. To buy season passes and tickets, visit this link.