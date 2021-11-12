Cowabunga Bay, Wet’n’Wild water parks agree to merge under the Cowabunga brand

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The ownership groups of both Cowabunga Bay and Wet’n’Wild have finalized a deal to merge.

The Pyek Group will now invest in a new Nevada-based partnership that will own the current Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas and Cowabunga Bay waterparks.

The new partnership plans to operate both parks under the Cowabunga brand next year.

Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas will re-open for the 2022 season as Cowabunga Canyon while Cowabunga Bay will maintain its name.

“It makes sense to create synergy under the same Cowabunga brand since both waterparks will be owned and operated by the same company,” says Evan Barnett, president of Houston-based Pyek Group.

As for other notable changes, Cowabunga Bay and Cowabunga Canyon will offer new season pass options and several new perks to be announced in the coming months.

The newly named, 22-acre Cowabunga Canyon opened in 2013 under the Wet ‘n’ Wild brand. It is located at 7055 S Fort Apache Road in the southwest part of Las Vegas.

The 23-acre Cowabunga Bay opened in 2014 and is located 900 Galleria Dr, in Henderson.

The Pyek Group is currently hiring for key positions at all of its waterparks. It also owns water parks in Houston and Austin, Texas.

Interested applicants can send their resumes to contact@pyekgroup.com. Seasonal hiring begins in early 2022.