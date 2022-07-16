LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Cowabunga Bay will be hosting Neon Night on Saturday, July 16 with extended hours until 10:30 p.m.

After the sun goes down, the water park will be illuminated with an array of neon colors, and guests will receive a free glow stick necklace to add to the colorful display.

Gates open at 11 a.m. Season pass holders can enter at 10:30 a.m.

Cowabunga Bay, located at 900 Galleria Drive in Henderson, offers raft rides, winding tube slides, free-fall body slides, a massive wave pool, a winding lazy river, and attractions exclusively for the children.