Cowabunga Bay announces opening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many public pools around the Las Vegas valley have announced they are reopening Friday and so is one water park.

Cowabunga in Henderson will reopen for current and new season pass holders but with certain safety protocols.

Social distancing

Limited capacity – no more than 50%

Staff will wear face masks and gloves

More sanitation/disinfecting of all areas

Cowabunga Bay will reopen for the general public on Monday, June 1.

According to the water park, it’s doubled its cleaning crew size to disinfect at various times throughout the day. There are also more than 30 hand sanitizer stations around the park.

While the staff will wear face masks, lifeguards will not. Also, masks are not allowed in the water.

Cowabunga Bay said its pools are sanitized and in compliance with CDC guidelines. There will also be some changes for people using the slides.

“We’re now keeping the slides to just your family on a raft. So, if you come and you only have two people in your group normally we would add people to the raft so that we can have four people go down on the slide. This year, just to make sure everybody feels safe we’re going to keep just your family group together,” said Sharaf Chenault, director of sales, Cowabunga Bay.

According to the website for the other major water park, Wet ‘n’ Wild, is closed until June 1.