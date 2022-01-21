COVID testing demand slows as test positivity rate stops rising in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While the test positivity rate currently holds steady in Clark County, the demand for COVID testing appears to be dwindling.

8 News Nows checked out three local sites between 9 and 11 a.m. and found barely any vehicles waiting to get tested.

(KLAS)

One YMCA testing site had around 5 to 10 cars drive up over the course of hours, and it’s a big difference from weeks prior when they had to shut down the testing site due to the massive number of cars waiting in line.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District and the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, daily case counts are still high, but the massive surge in testing this week has slowed.

(KLAS)

Hayden Michaels administers COVID tests at the Heinrich YMCA and confirmed the noticeable decline in people coming to test with 8 News Now.

“Even last week was busier than this week so I don’t know, I guess the numbers are fluctuating with people not wanting to get tested here or going somewhere else,” Michaels said. “Personally, I think it’s just the holiday season and everyone was out and jammin’ to get tests to go back home and travel, now it seems to be dying down.”

Both the Centennial Hills and Skyview YMCA locations are closed on Friday and will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m. The Heinrich YMCA location will be open until 6 p.m. Friday.