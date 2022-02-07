COVID test kit pick-up locations now listed online

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first deliveries of the Flowflex COVID-19 antigen at-home tests ordered by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak arrived in Nevada last week and more kits are expected to arrive across the state throughout the week.

Those interested in picking up a test kit can go to the Nevada Health Response website to find the nearest distribution site.

(KLAS)

New site locations will be added to the website as more kits arrive The website is expected to be updated weekly to show availability.

“Having free and convenient testing available for Nevadans is of critical importance,” said Governor Sisolak. “I urge Nevadans to take advantage of this resource, so they have test kits on hand when the need arises.”

The governor utilized federal funding for the initial order of almost 600,000 test kits to support the high demand of testing throughout the state.