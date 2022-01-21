COVID surge leads to empty shelves at local pharmacies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You may have noticed it’s harder to find cold and flu medications at local pharmacies. The demand for those medications has soared in recent weeks along with the surge in omicron cases which has similar symptoms.

Retailers say it’s happening nationwide. Walgreens told 8 News Now it’s working with suppliers to make sure it has enough medicine to meet the demand. Problems with the supply chain have also impacted products getting to store shelves.

The Retail Association of Nevada recommends going online or to another store and you’ll likely find what you’re looking for.

You can also look online if a store has something in stock before you visit the store.