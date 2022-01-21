COVID surge leads to empty shelves at local pharmacies

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You may have noticed it’s harder to find cold and flu medications at local pharmacies. The demand for those medications has soared in recent weeks along with the surge in omicron cases which has similar symptoms.

Retailers say it’s happening nationwide. Walgreens told 8 News Now it’s working with suppliers to make sure it has enough medicine to meet the demand. Problems with the supply chain have also impacted products getting to store shelves.

The Retail Association of Nevada recommends going online or to another store and you’ll likely find what you’re looking for.

You can also look online if a store has something in stock before you visit the store.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories