LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two years ago Nevada recorded its first COVID-19 death. Sadly, the virus has taken more than 10,000 lives in Nevada. And still the pandemic isn’t over but it’s changed.

Health agencies are still responding to new cases. Instead of getting COVID-19 statistics daily, the updates are now reported weekly because the numbers have been trending down.

Even though new cases have declined, health agencies like Immunize Nevada and the Southern Nevada Health District are still conducting outreach efforts.

There is a new variant of COVID-19 and people are still being infected. Self-test kits, COVID-19 vaccines, and the booster have all helped in the decline of infections. The new antiviral treatments are the new frontier to help fight the virus.

“These kinds of pills are really just a great new tool we have to address this pandemic. Just not as widely known to folks,” said Dr. Cortland Lohff, chief medical officer, Southern Nevada Health District. “In some cases with the pills, you have to have been symptomatic for five days or less. That is a barrier for a lot of folks as well because they might not seek testing until five or six days after illness.

The health district has partnered with Immunize Nevada to help serve diverse populations across the valley with everything from educational resources on the vaccine to testing clinics. They’ve also focused on some hard-hit zip code areas like 89101, 89102, 89104.

In addition, they are also working to dispel some myths associated with COVID-19. One of the biggest myths circulating is if you get a COVID infection then there isn’t a need to get the vaccine. However, that’s false. The vaccine can still provide protection against severe infection if you were to contract COVID again. Health advocates said their efforts are more targeted now than before.

Washing hands, wearing a mask in large crowds, and cleaning often is still important in preventing the spread of COVID-19.