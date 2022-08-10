LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Nevada students head back to the classroom, information on COVID-19 resources for testing, treatment, and vaccination will be made available to schools and families.

Information in English and Spanish will be available for schools to have in their front office to help families, and also as a convenient document families can take home as a reference.

COVID-19 testing, treatment, and vaccination continue to be available throughout Nevada:

More information on how to get COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be found at NVCOVIDFighter.org or call the vaccine hotline at 800-401-0946.

If you have symptoms or know that you have been exposed to COVID-19, get tested to prevent disease spread. Learn more about testing clinics, or free at-home tests available for pickup: https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/find-covid-19-testing-in-nevada/