‘COVID is no joke,’ says Metro police sergeant who battled the virus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police sergeant is sharing the story of his battle with COVID-19. Sgt. Tom Jenkins hopes everyone will take the pandemic seriously.

He admits he initially thought coronavirus was a joke.

In a video from the police department, Jenkins details his fight to stay alive.

“I know what it’s like to be sitting in a hospital and it feels like somebody put a bag over your head and duct-taped your neck when you can’t breathe,” said Sgt. Jenkins, LVMPD. “COVID is not a joke. I’m here to tell you it almost took me off this planet.”

SGT. Jenkins says he tested positive last month and spent more than a week in the hospital. He was one of five on his team that tested positive.

Sgt. Jenkins is not vaccinated but says he will get the vaccine when he is healthy enough and encourages others to do the same.