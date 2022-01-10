COVID drive-thru testing lines improve after changes due to growing demand

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drive-thru COVID-19 testing continued Monday, January 10 at Sam Boyd Stadium for the second day since the implementation of the new location due to high demand.

8 News Now spoke with people such as Tessie Ibarra who was in line at Sam Boyd Stadium and seemed pleased with how the night turned out.

“It seems like it is flowing pretty smoothly and there is not a lot of stopping. We pre-registered so that took some time off of it and it’s been nice,” added Ibarra.

The second day proved to be different than the first night at the new location, where a massive traffic jam on Sunday, caused some frustration among drivers in line.

Traffic was narrowed down to a single-entry lane along Broadbent Boulevard from the south and message boards were placed at key locations to let motorists know where to access testing.

“So far so good. I came in about 4:10 so it is moving pretty good,” said Antonio Chacon who was also in line at Sam Boyd Stadium, looking to get tested.

300 COVID-19 vaccines and 1,200 tests are made available each night on a first-come, first-served basis depending on daily supplies and staffing.

On Sunday, the county was able to administer over 2,000 tests, reaching 400 tests an hour.

Tests are self-swab PCR tests and results take about 72 hours to process.

The county encourages those who plan on testing to register and create an account online ahead of time to cut down on wait times.