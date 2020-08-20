COVID Convalescent Plasma drive to be held at St. Rose Siena Aug. 25

In this April 22, 2020 photo provided by New York Blood Center Enterprises, Aubrie Cresswell, 24, donates convalescent plasma at the Blood Bank of Delmarva Christiana Donor Center in suburban Newark, Del. “It’s, I think, our job as humans to step forward and help in society,” said Cresswell who has donated three times and counting. One donation was shipped to a hospitalized friend of a friend, and “it brought me to tears. I was like, overwhelmed with it just because the family was really thankful.” (New York Blood Center Enterprises via AP)

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — You can help save lives during a COVID Convalescent Plasma drive at St. Rose Siena next Tuesday, Aug. 25. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This plasma can help those combatting the virus, as it contains antibodies to the SARSA-CoV-2 coronavirus. Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospitals say the Food and Drug Administration is allowing transfusions as an investigational treatment.

Eligible donors are people who have had COVID-19 symptoms, along with:

A prior laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19

Complete resolution of symptoms for at least 28 days

Donors must be previously screened and scheduled. Walk-ins are not allowed.

If you’d like to determine your eligibility, click here.

Click here to register. The sponsor code is STROSESIENA. If you’d prefer to call and make the appointment, contact Vitalant at 877-258-4825.

The Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican, Siena Campus, is located at 3001 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson 89052.