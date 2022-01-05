COVID breakthrough cases on the rise, local doctor offers guidance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Covid-19 breakthrough cases are on the rise and Dr. David Di John a pediatrician and infectious disease specialist at Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine tells his patients the best way to protect themselves is to get vaccinated and wear a mask.

Last month one-third of confirmed COVID cases in Clark County involved fully vaccinated individuals 12 years and older, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Libby Hoover tested positive for COVID last week and was deemed a breakthrough case.

She tells 8 News Now she was vaccinated over the summer, and is not eligible for a booster yet, but she says she is still glad she was vaccinated.

“I think I would be feeling much worse if I had not been vaccinated,” said Hoover.

Dr. Di John says COVID breakthrough cases occur in those who are vaccinated or those who have had COVID in the past and have caught it again.

“Even after a booster even if it’s been a while since the first dose was given it takes a while for that immunity to kick in so it would not be surprising in-between that window that someone could get sick,” said Dr. Di John.

Ultimately, he says vaccines help reduce serious illness and hospitalizations.

He also adds that vaccinated individuals have the best chance of not catching a serious illness after being infected with COVID.