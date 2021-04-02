COVID-19 vaccines open to all 16 and older starting Monday, can schedule appointments

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Come Monday, all Nevadans 16 and older will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Yes! In just 3 days, everyone 16+ can start getting their COVID-19 vaccinations. But which one should you get: Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen (J&J)? All are equally effective at preventing hospitalizations and death. The best one for you is the one offered. #takeyourshottostopcovid19 pic.twitter.com/6HzeomXfQ2 — SN Health District (@SNHDinfo) April 2, 2021

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, registration for those who are newly eligible will be open beginning Saturday, April 3 at this link.

“This has been a tremendous undertaking, and it is due to the hard work of our staff and partners and the support of the public that we are ready to begin vaccinating all who are eligible,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District.

As vaccine eligibility is opened next week, the health district is reminding people that appointments may initially fill up quickly but appointments will continue to become available, and everyone who wants the vaccine will be able to get it.

The district is encouraging people to take the vaccine that is available to them at the time of their appointments.

“All three of the vaccines that are currently authorized have been found to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and death. However, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one currently authorized for children 16-17 years old,” the district said.

Vaccine availability for the Health District’s Cashman Center and Las Vegas Convention Center sites is noted on its clinic website.

The Cashman Center and Las Vegas Convention Center sites are open Tuesday through Saturday.

UMC also announced that it’s accepting appointments for the UMC Vaccination Center located at Encore Las Vegas. Appointments are required and currently available for April 5, 6 & 7.

Just visit this link or call (702) 789-5160 to make an appointment.

UMC now lists its online appointments by vaccine type, with separate appointments available for the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Please note that UMC will open additional appointments on a regular basis.

As of April 1, a total of 964,189 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Clark County