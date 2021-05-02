COVID-19 vaccines offered in Laughlin Sunday, Monday through mobile vaccination unit

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (KLAS) — Laughlin residents will have the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine Sunday and Monday, May 2 and 3, through a mobile vaccination unit.

The unit will be located at the Chamber of Commerce, 1585. S. Casino Drive, next to the Riverside Hotel & Casino offering free vaccines to those ages 16 and older, according to Clark County.

Vaccinations are available drive-thru or walk-up from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

People can choose between the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or a first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

The unit will return to Laughlin May 22 to May 24 to deliver second-dose shots to those getting first shots Sunday and Monday.

People who receive the Moderna or Pfizer shots need two doses of these vaccines for maximum effectiveness and protection.

On-site staff can accommodate people in wheelchairs and those with disabilities, Clark County stated in a news release. The unit, operated in partnership with the state of Nevada, FEMA and other partners, comes equipped with low vision and assistive listening devices for those with vision or hearing loss.