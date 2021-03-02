COVID-19 vaccines available to grocery store workers at UMC Encore center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Grocery store workers can now receive their COVID-19 vaccines at UMC’s Encore Las Vegas center. This comes after Clark County expanded eligibility to all groups within Frontline Supply Chain and Logistics.

If you wish to make an appointment, click here or call (702) 789-5160. When you arrive, you’ll be asked to provide your work ID badges or other proof of employment.

UMC says appointments are required and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Our team understands the importance of protecting the grocery store employees who work tirelessly to meet the most fundamental needs of our community,” said Mason Van Houweling, UMC CEO, in a news release. “During the past year, we have all gained a deeper appreciation for these essential workers. Throughout the pandemic, they have supported health care workers and our community as a whole, helping us keep our families fed during an extraordinarily difficult time.”

UMC has administered more than 21,000 vaccine doses at its Encore Las Vegas center since opening on Jan. 18. It operates Monday through Friday.